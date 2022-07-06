Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Ashland Global worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.78. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

