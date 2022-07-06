Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

