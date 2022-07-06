Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.99 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Iridium Communications worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

IRDM stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,766.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.