Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.01 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of LHC Group worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LHC Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $216.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

