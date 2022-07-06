Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.07 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of FTI Consulting worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of FCN opened at $181.99 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

