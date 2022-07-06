Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.16 Million Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,331 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 883,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,070,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

GBCI opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

