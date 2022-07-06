Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of CMC Materials worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

