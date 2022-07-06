Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of HealthEquity worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after buying an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after purchasing an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 399.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 463,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

HQY stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

