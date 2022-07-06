Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Univar Solutions worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 469,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $62,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,335.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,414 shares of company stock worth $361,467 and sold 147,031 shares worth $4,704,992. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Univar Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.