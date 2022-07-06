Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of SLM worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.26.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

