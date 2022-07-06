Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 104 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $121.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.87.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

