Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 352 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

