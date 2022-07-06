Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,965,000 after purchasing an additional 596,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $6,085,248.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,492,515.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 70,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $4,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,986,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,701,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

