Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Stericycle worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.