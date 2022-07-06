Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,547 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 117.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 131.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 87.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.03 and a beta of 0.92. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.89 and a 52 week high of $167.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 408.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MSA Safety Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.