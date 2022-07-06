Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,914 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

HBAN stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

