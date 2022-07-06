Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,262 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of SL Green Realty worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

