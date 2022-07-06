Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,476 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. City State Bank bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE:LEN opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

