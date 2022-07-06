Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 382 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.59.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

