Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,466 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Cadence Bank worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,715 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

