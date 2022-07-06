Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211,805 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.03. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.