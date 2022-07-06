Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.47.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.27. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $3,496,602.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.