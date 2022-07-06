RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives GBX 4,183.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,183.33 ($50.66).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.96) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($46.50) to GBX 3,100 ($37.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,823 ($22.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £856.79 million and a PE ratio of 422.97. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 1,823 ($22.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,290 ($51.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,335.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,754.43.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

