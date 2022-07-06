Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $5,710.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,606.67.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.66) to GBX 5,800 ($70.23) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.