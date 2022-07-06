Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $5,710.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,606.67.
RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.66) to GBX 5,800 ($70.23) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
NYSE RIO opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.