Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.
In other news, insider Andrew Berger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
