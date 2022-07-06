Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$34.00. The company traded as low as C$24.59 and last traded at C$24.77, with a volume of 99539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.15.
RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a C$44.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 target price (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.
Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
