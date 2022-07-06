Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $112.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ryanair traded as low as $65.07 and last traded at $68.37, with a volume of 709878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.20 ($20.00) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.58.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

