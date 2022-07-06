Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $383,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,873,796.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00.

Salesforce stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.19, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

