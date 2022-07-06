Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research report on Tuesday.
Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $29.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.