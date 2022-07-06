Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.