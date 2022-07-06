Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$23.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.28.

SIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$12.99 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.73 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$835.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$183.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 245.95%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

