Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

