SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $17.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SCPL opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth about $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

