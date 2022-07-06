Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock to $35.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 303709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

