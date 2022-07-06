Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.05) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.44) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 571 ($6.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 677.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 761.36. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 568 ($6.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 957.27 ($11.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £851.14 million and a PE ratio of 2,855.00.

In related news, insider Nigel Le Quesne bought 30,062 shares of JTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($240,991.09). Also, insider Wendy Holley bought 13,088 shares of JTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £99,468.80 ($120,451.44).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

