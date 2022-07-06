Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JTC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.05) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.44) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 571 ($6.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 677.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 761.36. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 568 ($6.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 957.27 ($11.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £851.14 million and a PE ratio of 2,855.00.
About JTC (Get Rating)
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
Featured Articles
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.