Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.31) on Monday. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 95.42 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £935.66 million and a PE ratio of 1,204.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.81.
About Premier Foods (Get Rating)
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.
