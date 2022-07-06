Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Rises By 25.9%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

