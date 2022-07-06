Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Increases By 18.5%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 191,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $97,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

