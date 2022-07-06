Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Rises By 24.3%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 572,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

DH stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after buying an additional 3,502,444 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 1,299,679 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 805,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 524,908 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

