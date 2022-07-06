Short Interest in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Increases By 20.0%

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 263,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

In related news, COO John Purpura bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $129,643. 16.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCTH opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

