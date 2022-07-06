Short Interest in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Decreases By 22.5%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 7,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of EVLO opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 93.4% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 452,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

