Short Interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Drops By 18.3%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

