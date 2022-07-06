Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rises By 22.0%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,400 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 563,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

