Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Grows By 26.4%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,150,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 34,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after buying an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $15.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

