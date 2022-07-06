Short Interest in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Grows By 22.2%

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNLC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

