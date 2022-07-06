Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Expands By 25.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $30.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and aviation ground handling services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

