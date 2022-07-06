Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Expands By 25.0%

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $30.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and aviation ground handling services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.