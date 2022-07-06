Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Increases By 22.5%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. United Internet has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($37.50) to €33.00 ($34.38) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($46.88) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

