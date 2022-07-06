Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Expands By 23.7%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,152,300 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 931,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 349.2 days.
Vonovia stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.
Several research analysts have commented on VNNVF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.21) to €42.00 ($43.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($55.21) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($61.98) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
