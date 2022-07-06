Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $24.50. The company traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

