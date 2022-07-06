Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 101 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.