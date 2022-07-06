SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $50.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,639,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,814,000 after buying an additional 226,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,837,000 after buying an additional 293,299 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

